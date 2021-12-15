Dharmendra meets Sachin Tendulkar on flight, calls him ‘mera pyara beta’. See pic

Dharmendra bumped into cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on a flight on Tuesday. Both of them shared pictures of their meeting on their social media handles and talked about how they were in awe of each other.

Dharmendra shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Desh ke gauravshaali Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaz mein mulaqat ho gai ….Sachin jab jab mila mujhe hamesha mera pyaara beta ban ke mila….. Jeete raho, love you Sachin (Met country's pride Sachin Tendulkar on a flight today.. whenever Sachin met me, he met me like a son… have a long life, love you Sachin)."

Sachin also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and wrote, “Aaj sabse bade ‘Veeru’, Dharmendra Ji (@aapkadharam ke saath mulaqaat hui. ‘Veeru’on ki baat hi alag hai! Sabhi unke fan hai. Kya kehta hai, Viru (@virendersehwag)! (Today I met the biggest Veeru, Dharmendra. There is something different about all Veerus, everyone is their fan,” and tagged former cricketer Virender Sehwag as well, who is fondly called Veeru. Ranveer Singh reacted to Sachin's post and said “Oh yes!”

Dharmendra often shares appreciation posts for people he is fond of. The veteran actor recently appeared on dance reality show India's Best Dancer as well. He was joined by veteran actor Asha Parekh on the show.

Dharmendra even turned emotional on seeing a dance performance which had slides of him and his actor sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the background. Identifying with the emotional dance act, Dharmendra said, “This life, as long as we live, is a struggle. This struggle will not end. It is this struggle that keeps us going. This struggle has brought you to this stage, you'll face more struggles and reach newer heights. I have also struggled and still struggling."

The veteran actor recently returned from Manali after a trip with son Sunny Deol. In a video, he had expressed his happiness and had thanked Sunny for taking him to the hills.