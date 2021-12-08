Hema Malini on marriage with Dharmendra: ‘The best thing is that he never stopped me from working’

Hema Malini has said that the best thing about her marriage with Dharmendra is that he never ‘stopped’ her from working. Hema married Dharmendra in 1980.

Hema Malini said that her marriage with Dharmendra was “another important event” in her life, and it was all about arts earlier. “I was born and brought up in a family which lay great emphasis on the arts. I was dedicated to dance. My mother was keen that I pursue it always. Marriage with Dharamji was another important event in my life.” Dharmendra celebrates his 85th birthday on Wednesday.

She further told Pinkvilla, “The best thing was that he never stopped me from working. Dharamji, too, enjoys acting no matter what the conditions. His profession is his passion and he cherishes his fans. We respect each other’s work and share a great understanding between us. We’re close and yet we follow our individual paths. We give each other space, which has enhanced our relationship.”

Both Hema Malini and Dharmendra were popular Bollywood stars before they got married in 1980. She had worked in many hit films including Johnny Mera Naam and Andaz.

Hema and Dharmendra were one of the most popular on-screen pairings of the 1970s and starred together in a number of successful films including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dillagi, and Dream Girl.

Asked about Dharmendra’s “extremely emotional” nature, Hema Malini said, “Yes. He’s simple at heart and very emotional. But being a Libran, balancing is my job. I am the balancing factor at home. I’m practical. I can’t remain upset for long. Because eventually, everything will pass.”

Hema Malini is Dharmendra’s second wife. Dharmendra had four children from his earlier marriage with Prakash Kaur --sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters, Esha and Ahana.