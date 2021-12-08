Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol wish ‘papa the legend’ Dharmendra on his birthday, call themselves 'blessed'

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have shared pictures with their father, Dharmendra to mark his 85th birthday on Wednesday. Sunny Deol posted two pictures with Dharmendra and wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday PAPA love you.” The father-son duo smiled as they stood next to each other in the pictures.

Bobby also shared a picture with Dharmendra and captioned it, “My papa the legend Wish you love from the bottom of my heart. So blessed to be your son #HappyBirthday.”

A glimpse of Bobby's post for Dharmendra.

Dharmendra’s daughter, actor Esha Deol also posted a picture with him on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday papa be happy, healthy, strong & fit I love you Stay blessed U are our strength @aapkadharam #HappyBirthdayDharmendra.”

Dharmendra has just returned to Mumbai after shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi. Dharmendra will be seen alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the film which is directed by Karan.

Dharmendra recently shared pictures from the sets and wrote, “Dosto, pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se (Friends, I've received so much love and respect from everyone)….pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha hoon (I didn't even feel like I'm working with a new unit)..."

Ahead of his birthday, Dharmendra told Hindustan Times in an interview that he stopped celebrating his birthday after the death of his mother. "I have just returned after finishing my shoot in Delhi. I don't have any birthday plans as such, our na hi kabhi birthday plan banaya hai maine (and I never made birthday plans). I stopped celebrating my birthday after my mother's (Satwant Kaur) death.”

Also read: Dharmendra poses with Alia Bhatt-Shabana Azmi during Rocky Aur Rani shoot, fan says 'looking younger than Ranveer Singh'

However, he added that he is happy with the love he receives from fans. "I know I have turned 86, but I don't think about my age. I just work with honesty, aur khush hota hoon jab log abhi bhi pyaar karte hain (I am happy that people still love me). For them, I am still the same Dharmendra. I feel I was born to love and get loved.”

Dharmendra started his journey in the film industry in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He went on to play varied roles in a number of popular films including Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Sholay, and Naukar Biwi Ka.