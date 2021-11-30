Dharmendra poses with Alia Bhatt-Shabana Azmi during Rocky Aur Rani shoot, fan says 'looking younger than Ranveer Singh'

Actor Dharmendra on Tuesday shared a picture with actors Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar. Taking to Instagram, he shared the photo as they posed on the sets of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi.

In the picture, taken inside the Qutub Minar complex, Dharmendra wore a white sweater paired with black pants. He tied a muffler round his neck and sported a hat. Shabana Azmi wore a white saree with a floral blouse. She held Dharmendra's arm while smiling.

Alia Bhatt, standing next to Dharmendra, wore a red and white floral saree. Ranveer Singh was dressed in a white jacket and matching pants. Karan Johar sported a colourful Gucci outfit.

Sharing the picture, Dharmendra wrote, "Dosto, pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se (Friends, I've received so much love and respect from everyone)….pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha hoon (I didn't even feel like I'm working with a new unit)..."

Reacting to the picture, fans also poured their love on Dharmendra. A fan wrote, "Sir you are looking more younger than Ranveer Singh." Another person commented, "Sir you are legend.. unki khushnasibi hai jo apke sath kaam karne kaa unko moka mila (it's their good luck that they got a chance to work with you)..."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is being shot in Delhi for quite some time now. Several photos of Ranveer and Alia shooting at Qutub Minar were leaked online last week. They were seen running together and also posing at the monument.

Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra have also been sharing behind-the-scenes videos from the sets. On Tuesday, Farah shared a clip featuring Karan as she teased him about his attire. Previously, Karan had taken a dig at Farah's outfit. Sharing the clip on Tuesday, Farah wrote, "This deserves a post.. #lookoftheday @karanjohar I live for this #flowerpower NOT #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. On Monday, Karan took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans. The romantic drama stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

"After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on February 10, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you," he wrote.

Along with the release date announcement, Karan uploaded a clip featuring a bunch of behind-the-scenes clips. The clip revealed that the team has completed 50 days of the shoot. Jaya recreated her famous 'thali' scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.