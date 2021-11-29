Jaya Bachchan's K3G thaali returns in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani teaser, Alia Bhatt wraps arms around Ranveer Singh

It seems like Jaya Bachchan's iconic puja ki thaali (prayer plate) is set to return in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On Monday, Karan Johar took to social media and released the first glimpse of the upcoming film and it featured a bunch of behind-the-scenes videos.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, while veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi will be seen in supporting roles.

The video revealed the tone of the film: grand sets, a massive bungalow – true to Karan Johar's style – along with scenes showing Ranveer and Alia bonding with their families, dance numbers and more.

The video also revealed that the team has completed 50 days of shoot. “Rocky, Rani (and) the parivaar are done with 50 days of shoot! But kahani poori hogi (the story will be complete) in cinemas near you on 10th February, 2023,” the text in the video read.

Karan shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!”

The team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been shooting the film in Delhi for a few weeks now. Recently, pictures of Alia and Ranveer filming a dance sequence at the Qutub Minar had leaked online. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi were also photographed at the location.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has Karan returning to the director's seat after seven years; he last directed the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film marks Alia and Ranveer's first film together after Gully Boy.