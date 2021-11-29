Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrate Shaheen Bhatt's birthday on sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt's writer sister Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her birthday on Sunday. Designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture from her birthday party on the sets of Alia's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

In the picture, while Shaheen is seen in the centre in a printed purple top, Alia is seen behind her while Farah Khan is on the left. It also shows actor Ranveer Singh, director Karan Johar along with several other crew members. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is assistant director on the movie, is also seen in the picture.

During the day, Karan Johar had shared a selfie with Ranveer and Alia on Instagram and had written, "We announce our release tomorrow (Monday) !!!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani ! Watch this space (heart emojis) so excited ! @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt." +

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Alia, Ranveer and Karan were recently seen shooting a song sequence at Qutub Minar in Delhi in leaked pictures from the sets.

On the occasion of Shaheen's birthday, both Alia and their mom Soni Razdan had penned long notes in praise of her on Instagram. While Alia called her the love of her life, Soni wrote a poem.

Also read: Alia Bhatt shares sweetest throwback pic with sister Shaheen on her birthday: 'I don’t know a life without you'

It read, “Happy Birthday my sweetness and light, Your love and perfection makes everything all right, The day you were born the sun shone so bright, And in more ways than one day never became night. (Ha ha you know what I mean right, About babies who don’t sleep in the night). What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million, You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion. Times better than you’ll ever know, So hold onto that thought and don’t let it go. You’re smart and you’re special, you’re all heart and compassion. Your way with words won’t go out of fashion. That’s cause my darling you’re so honest and strong. In my eyes you can do no wrong. Wish you all the love and the glory, As you continue to write your story."

.”