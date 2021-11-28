Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh caught dancing at Qutub Minar in leaked pics from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani have leaked online. The duo has been shooting for the film in New Delhi for a while now. The pictures were taken at Qutub Minar.

In the pictures, Ranveer Singh is dressed in a white, retro outfit while Alia Bhatt draped a white floral saree. In the pictures surfaced online, the duo is seen running together and dramatically posing at the monument.

A few behind-the-scene videos also show director Karan Johar discussing the scene with Alia and Ranveer. Fans also shared pictures of Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra on the sets. Choreographer Farah Khan was also seen in the pictures.

Last week, Farah had shared a selfie with the Qutub Minar in the background. Farah posted the caption, "Two monuments in one frame.. #qutubminar #delhi #yesirepeatmyclothes".

Lately, Karan and Farah have been sharing videos from the sets. On Saturday, Shabana was seen complaining about not getting enough food on the sets while Karan enjoyed his food. On Sunday, Farah shared a video of the crew preparing for a scene under Farah's guidance while Karan wrapped himself up in the bedroom.

“Hectic shooting is going on and I'm setting up the shot. This is what the director of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is doing,” she said, panning the camera to Karan who had wrapped himself up in a blanket. “I'm tired. I'm feeling snuggly,” he replied. “You know we're shooting no?” Farah informed him. “I know you're there to handle it,” Karan told her.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return to direction after five years. His last film as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released in 2016. The film also marks Alia and Ranveer's second film together after Gully Boy. Saif Ali Khan's oldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the assistant directors of the project.