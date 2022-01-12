Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dharmendra posts video of himself taking Covid vaccine booster shot, blesses the nurse: 'Jeeti raho'

On Wednesday, veteran actor Dharmendra posted a video of himself taking a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Dharmendra takes Covid-19 booster shot.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 02:40 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a video of himself on Instagram, taking a booster shot for covid-19. The actors also encouraged people to get the dose. Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, humble request please take the booster dose.” 

In the video, Dharmendra can be seen sitting on a sofa as he tells the nurse to give him the booster shot. He says, “Booster le raha hun booster. Sabko lena chhaiye (I am taking the booster shot of Covid-19. Everyone should take it).” After he gets injected, he says, “Dard bhi nahi hua mujhe (It is not painful at all).” He then adds, “Mask lagana chhaiye (People should also wear masks)." He later tells the nurse, “God bless you” and “jeeti raho (live )." Dharmendra also thanked the doctors around him.

RELATED STORIES

Many fans reacted to the video in the comments section on Twitter. Dr Sandeep Gulhane commented saying, “Thank you for promoting the booster vaccine. It will save your life. Here in the UK you’re 12.5 times more likely to end up in hospital with COVID if you are unvaccinated! Vaccines are safe. Vaccines are effective. Vaccines are our way out of the pandemic." While another one wrote, “Take care, Sir. It's always a pleasure to see your update. The most handsome and most humble person from Bollywood.”

Many fans shared their pictures getting the dose in the comments section. Dharmendra replied to one of the fans and wrote, “Great. God bless you.”

Dharmendra replies to a fan on Twitter.

Last year, Dharmendra shared a video of himself getting vaccinated for Covid-19. “Tweet karte karte josh aa gaya aur main nikal gaya vaccination lene (I got enthusiastic while tweeting and got myself vaccinated). It’s definitely not a show off but to inspire you all. Friends, please take care,” Dharmendra wrote, captioning the video.

On Tuesday many celebrities, such as Sussanne Khan, Keerthy Suresh, Jitendra Joshi, Pooja Gor and Nehha Pendse tested positive for Covid-19. Singer Lata Mangeshkar was also admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

India recorded as many as 1,94,720 fresh Covid-19 infections and 442 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the ministry of health and family Welfare said on Wednesday.

