Dharmendra reveals Saira Banu's heartbreaking words to him after Dilip Kumar's death: 'Jaan nikal gayi meri'

Saira Banu, who lost her husband, actor Dilip Kumar, on Wednesday morning, was heartbroken as his friends and family paid their last respects to the late actor. Dharmendra, who was also present, has now revealed what Saira Banu told him.

Dharmendra shared a picture of himself with Dilip Kumar's body and wrote in a tweet, "Saira ne jab kaha. 'Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai' Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon (When Saira Banu told me, 'Look Dharam, sahab has closed his eyes', I felt heartbroken my friends! I do not know how to show off, but I cannot control my emotions. I just say what I feel like, treating everyone as my own)."

Earlier in the day, the Sholay star had posted a picture with the late actor and tweeted, "Extremely Extremely sad , to loose my most affectionate brother in the industry. Jannat naseeb ho (folded hands emoji) hamare Dalip Sahab ko (May Dilip sahab attain heaven)."

Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning in a Mumbai hospital and was buried with state honours by evening. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and many other stars paid their final respects to Dilip Kumar.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, now in Pakistan, he changed his name to Dilip Kumar at actor Devika Rani's suggestion. It was Devika Rani's studio, Bombay Talkies, that produced Dilip Kumar's first film, Jwar Bhata.