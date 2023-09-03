Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and family come together at Gadar 2 success bash; Ameesha Patel adds glam

As Gadar 2 is all set to cross the ₹500 crore mark, a grand bash was hosted on Saturday to celebrate the occasion. The star-studded party almost had the entire film industry in attendance including the three Khans. All three generations of the Deol family attended the bash whereas Ameesha Patel added glamour to the party in an off-shoulder shimmery gown. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol hold hands as they arrive at Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash

Deol family at the party

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ameesha Patel, Dharmendra, Rajveer Deol, Drishya Acharya and Karan Deol at Gadar 2 party.

Sunny Deol and brother Bobby Deol posed together for the paparazzi. Sunny wore a blue suit with a black T-shirt and hat while Bobby was in distressed denims and a fitted buttoned black T-shirt. Sunny's wife Pooja Deol wasn't spotted but his sons Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol with wife Drishya Acharya attended the bash.

Sunny Deol with family at the party.

Veteran actor Dharmendra was all smiles at the party as he arrived in a peppy short grey kurta and denims and a cap. Bobby also posed with his family at the party. He was accompanied by his wife Tanya Deol, who was twinning with him in a black dress. Their elder son Aryaman Deol looked dapper in a colourful beach shirt and white denims paired with white sneakers.

Gadar 2 team at the party

Ameesha even did an aadab (salute) like her Gadar 2 character Sakeena. She posed in style while basking in the success of her film. Fans are all praise for the actor as a video of her from the event was shared online. Reacting to a paparazzo video, a fan wrote, “Such a beauty!!! She looks stunning even at 47.” Another wrote, “She is very pretty for her age. No hate please.” One more commented, “Ameesha Patel suddenly appeared out of nowhere and looked drop-dead gorgeous ufff.” A comment also read: “She is still fire.”

Simrat Kaur, Utkarsh Sharma, Anil Sharma at Gadar 2 party.

Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who plays Tara Singh and Sakeena's son Charanjeet (Jeete) in Gadar 2, also posed at the party. He was in a white T-shirt, purple suit and white sneakers.

Gadar 2 has been directed by Anil Sharma, father of Utkarsh Sharma. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has collected ₹493 crore at the domestic box office.

