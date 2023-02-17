Dharmendra was 'shocked' that Salim Khan added Helen's name on daughter's wedding invite alongside 1st wife Salma Khan's

Helen and Salim Khan married in 1980, when Salim was already married to Salma Khan, and they had four children together. In a recent interview with Salim's son Arbaaz Khan, while speaking about the 'wonderful man' Salim was, Helen recalled an incident, which left Dharmendra 'shocked'. She said that when Salim and Salma's daughter Alvira Khan was getting married to actor Atul Agnihotri in 1995, Salim made sure to add Helen's name alongside her and Salma's in the wedding invite. She shared Dharmendra's reaction after Salim gave him the wedding card. Also read: Salim Khan was told Helen treated people 'like furniture'

Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980. He has four kids from his first wife Prakash Kaur – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol. With Hema, Dharmendra shares two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. When Helen and Salim married in 1980, he was already married to Sushila Charak, known now as Salma Khan. Salim and Salma married in 1964, and together they have three sons – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan – and two daughters – Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan.

Recalling how her name was included in Alvira's wedding invitation with the rest of the family, Helen told Arbaaz in episode three of his chat show The Invincibles, "(When) Alvira was getting married and you all had a wedding invitation card printed and in that card he said ‘Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen Khan and children invite you... And he took it to Dharmendra ji and Dharmendra ji was shocked to see ki mera naam bhi add kiya hai (that my name was also added to the wedding invite)."

In the same interview with Arbaaz, Helen said about Salim, when asked how their professional relationship turned into an emotional relationship, "Knowing your father, everyone knows him, he is a generous, just, fair and very compassionate person. In those days (when they began dating), he must have thought of me (since I was) going through a lot of court cases (at the time). Because of that he gave me a role in Immaan Dharam (1977), Dostana (1980), Don (1978). And then (when) we became friends, I used to come over, (your) mummy (Salma Khan) was very nice... I never ever wanted a separation from the family... I could not take that. And of course a lot of credit goes to mom (Salma), she must have gone through a lot at that time, I am 100 percent sure of that..."

