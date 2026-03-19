Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ranveer film mints ₹66 crore, beats Pathaan and Animal

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: On the back of a phenomenal release eve, where it set new benchmarks for box office collections in paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 is on course for an all-time record opening day for Bollywood. The film is certain to cross the ₹100 crore net mark on day 1, the first for any Hindi film. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh stars in this spy thriller.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live) Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, released worldwide on Thursday, March 19. However, the makers had paid previews in select theatres across the world on Wednesday evening ahead of the release. The film earned a staggering ₹43 crore net domestically from the paid previews, giving it a sizable cushion for day 1. Just how monumental this feat is can be gauged by the fact that the previous record stood at ₹10 crore, earned by Stree 2 in 2024.

This record-breaking collection from paid previews allows Dhurandhar 2 to start day 1 not from 0 but from 43 crore, making a ₹100-crore opening easily possible.

Dhurandhar 2 has started on an excellent note on Thursday. By 1 PM on Thursday, Sacnilk reported that the film had amassed domestic collections of ₹23.79 crore, bringing its opening-day net total to ₹67 crore. With just morning shows, the film has registered the third-largest opening in Bollywood history. If the trend persists, Dhurandhar 2 will move to number 1 by afternoon, and after that, the sky is the limit.

Dhurandhar 2 is reporting good collections from the dubbed versions. The Tamil dub is leading with ₹2+ crore collected so far, and the Telugu version is not far behind either. The Malayalam and Kannada versions are yet to pick up pace, largely because their paid previews were cancelled on Wednesday.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Pathaan, Stree 2 With ₹60 crore net in its kitty already, Dhurandhar 2 has beaten the openings of Stree 2 ( ₹54 crore), Pathaan ( ₹57 crore) and Animal ( ₹64 crore). Among Bollywood films, only Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan stands ahead of it. It had set the all-time record in 2023 with a ₹75 crore day 1. Dhurandhar 2 should easily surpass it by late afternoon.