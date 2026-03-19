Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ranveer film mints ₹66 crore, beats Pathaan and Animal
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): The Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar film is set to register Bollywood's biggest opening ever.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: On the back of a phenomenal release eve, where it set new benchmarks for box office collections in paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 is on course for an all-time record opening day for Bollywood. The film is certain to cross the ₹100 crore net mark on day 1, the first for any Hindi film.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live)
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, released worldwide on Thursday, March 19. However, the makers had paid previews in select theatres across the world on Wednesday evening ahead of the release. The film earned a staggering ₹43 crore net domestically from the paid previews, giving it a sizable cushion for day 1. Just how monumental this feat is can be gauged by the fact that the previous record stood at ₹10 crore, earned by Stree 2 in 2024.
This record-breaking collection from paid previews allows Dhurandhar 2 to start day 1 not from 0 but from 43 crore, making a ₹100-crore opening easily possible.
Dhurandhar 2 has started on an excellent note on Thursday. By 1 PM on Thursday, Sacnilk reported that the film had amassed domestic collections of ₹23.79 crore, bringing its opening-day net total to ₹67 crore. With just morning shows, the film has registered the third-largest opening in Bollywood history. If the trend persists, Dhurandhar 2 will move to number 1 by afternoon, and after that, the sky is the limit.
Dhurandhar 2 is reporting good collections from the dubbed versions. The Tamil dub is leading with ₹2+ crore collected so far, and the Telugu version is not far behind either. The Malayalam and Kannada versions are yet to pick up pace, largely because their paid previews were cancelled on Wednesday.
Dhurandhar 2 beats Pathaan, Stree 2
With ₹60 crore net in its kitty already, Dhurandhar 2 has beaten the openings of Stree 2 ( ₹54 crore), Pathaan ( ₹57 crore) and Animal ( ₹64 crore). Among Bollywood films, only Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan stands ahead of it. It had set the all-time record in 2023 with a ₹75 crore day 1. Dhurandhar 2 should easily surpass it by late afternoon.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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