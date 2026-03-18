Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Ram Gopal Varma says ‘it makes Mughal-e-Azam feel like a TV show’
After attending a screening of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ram Gopal Varma says it's better than Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been bowled over by Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar since he watched the first film in December 2025. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh only seems to have reaffirmed his faith in the film. He took to X (formerly Twitter) after catching a preview of the film to share his review and ask Hollywood filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan to watch it on opening day.
Ram Gopal Varma’s review of Dhurandhar 2
RGV took to X to write how Dhurandhar 2 breaks the norms, comparing it to Indian hits like Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam. “After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on it’s expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar breaking, and above all the psychological audio visual impact, it will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far starting from MUGHAL E AZAM. onwards look like TV SERIALS,” wrote the filmmaker.
Praising it to the skies, RGV also wanted Spielberg and Nolan to catch the film on its opening day. “This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA,” he wrote, adding, “The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from @adityadharfilms name, and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch #Dhurandhar2 FIRST DAY FiRST SHOW.”
Dhurandhar 2 expected to have bumper opening
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is hitting screens on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The film will see Ranveer, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and others reprise their roles. At an event held for the film on Tuesday, Ranveer remarked that the kind of excitement and anticipation that they are seeing for the second part is unprecedented.
Dhurandhar had collected ₹1300 crore worldwide and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films. Paid previews for the sequel open on Wednesday from 5:30 PM onwards and PTI reports that more than 4 lakh tickets have been sold. “In terms of box-office, we are looking at ₹45 to 50 crore nett on Wednesday (pre-release paid previews), which is a weekday, and it's starting from half-day,” Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Limited, told the news agency.
Theatres in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad have also opened bookings for post-midnight and early-morning shows for Dhurandhar 2, which is common in South India for regional films but not in the North. BookMyShow COO Ashish Saksena projected ₹35 to 40 crore in Hindi alone on opening day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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