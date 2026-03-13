'Malayalam cinema has shoestring budgets, our immediate competitor is Steven Spielberg,' says director Priyadarshan

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has spoken about Hindi and Malayalam cinema and how they are different. Speaking with news agency PTI, Priyadarshan said that Bollywood films stick to the format that has proved successful. He added that Malayalam cinema "believes in content." Priyadarshan has been one of the most successful comedic directors in Hindi cinema.

Priyadarshan cites differences in Hindi and Malayalam films Priyadarshan talked about one habit in Hindi films. "Hindi cinema has one habit which has been there for years -- from those days (where stories were) about brothers (getting) separated and would reunite years later. In Hindi, if one film works, everybody wants to make that kind of cinema, and when people get fed up with those things, somebody makes another break (with a new story). Then everyone goes behind that kind of cinema," Priyadarshan said.

"They have to listen to the ideas of many people, the producer, the actor, everybody interferes mostly... So the directors and writers are forced, their hands are tied, they have to make what others want, this is the situation," he added.

The main issue with Malayalam cinema is quite different. Filmmakers don't have budgets. "I always say this -- we have shoestring budgets, and our immediate competitor is Steven Spielberg. We don't have money, so what we do is we believe in content," he said.

Priyadarshan on how he deals with tantrums on sets According to Priyadarshan, films don't flop, budgets do, and this philosophy, he said, has been at the centre of everything he does. How does he then deal with interference from producers and starry tantrums of the stars that he has worked with?

"I always put my foot down (and say) that this is the only way I want to do it. And the actors don't have a problem with me. I have worked with everybody, and I was very comfortable, even with actors like Govinda. I finished Bhagam Bhag in one schedule. I never had an issue, though I had heard that he doesn't come on time, he will never honour his dates and all that... It all depends on how you handle them, what confidence you give them," he said.

Priyadarshan talks about comedy films Priyadarshan has been one of the most successful comedic directors in Hindi cinema in the past three decades, but admits that it is the most challenging genre to tackle. "It is easy to make someone cry or feel sad but most difficult to make someone laugh and they should laugh from the heart because there is a child in every human being's mind. You have to bring out that child and make them laugh," he added.

"I basically don't believe in these double-meaning comedies and all because a family should be able to sit together without embarrassment and watch films, so that's the way I make my films mostly. It is most difficult to make comedies and creating new situations, I think I'm almost exhausted, because nothing more is left," Priyadarshan further said.

About Priyadarshan's movies The director is known for memorable comedies such as Hulchul, Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiya, Khatta Meetha and Chup Chup Ke. His upcoming Hindi film is the horror comedy Bhoot Bangla. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and the late Asrani in his last screen appearance.

It's the first Hindi film since 2021's Hungama 2 for the filmmaker, who has also directed several Tamil films. The film will release in theatres on April 10. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Akshay's Cape of Good Films.

After Bhoot Bangla, Priyadarshan will direct Haiwan. It stars Akshay alongside Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Priyadarshan has also announced that his 100th film will be with Mohanlal.