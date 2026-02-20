AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Rajpal Yadav, Aditi Rao Hydari, others as lead cast in Sholay tribute video

In the clip, Aditi Rao Hydari featured as Radha, Shraddha Kapoor as Basanti, Ranveer Singh as Veeru and Vicky Kaushal as Jai. Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Why does the casting look perfect?" However, a person disagreed and wrote, "Can’t imagine them…No. Sholay was a masterpiece and will remain a masterpiece with the original star cast." A comment read, "The duo of Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh as Jai and Viru was epic."

The video was shared by YouTube user AI Archi on their channel . The caption read, "What if SHOLAY was made Today? - Part 2." The video began with Pratik Gandhi reimagined as Sambha, Varun Sharma as Kaalia, Rajpal Yadav as the Jailor, Jaideep Ahlawat as Gabbar and Manoj Bajpayee as Thakur Baldev Singh.

It has been over fifty years since the release of the blockbuster Sholay , but fans can't stop paying tribute to the film in their unique ways. Now, an AI-generated video has emerged that replaces the 1975 film’s legendary cast with today's actors.

About Sholay characters In the 1975 film, Sanjeev Kumar played the role of Thakur Baldev Singh, Amjad Khan was Gabbar Singh, Amitabh Bachchan was Jai, Dharmendra was Veeru, Hema Malini was Basanti, and Jaya Bachchan was Radha. Mac Mohan essayed through the role of Sambha, Viju Khote as Kaalia, and Asrani was the Jailor.

More about the film Sholay has become a cult favourite in Indian cinema owing to its powerful story, memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and evergreen songs such as Yeh Dosti, Mehbooba Mehbooba, Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Holi Ke Din, and others. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film underperformed at the box office but became a favourite in the following years.

The film's story focuses on the Ramgarh village, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plans to defeat the notorious bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), with the help of the mischievous Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). Upon arriving in the village, the duo realises the menace of Gabbar Singh and double their efforts to help Thakur. Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini are seen playing Jai and Veeru's love interests as Basanti and Radha, respectively. It was written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

When Hema Malini spoke about Sholay remake Last year, Hema talked about Sholay as it completed 50 years of release. Speaking with news agency ANI, Hema had lauded the film, "Khushi hoti hai. Sholay jab kaam karna shuru kiya tha toh malum nahi tha ki itna bada hit hoga (I feel happy. When I started working in Sholay, I didn't know that it would be such a hit)."

"After 50 years, you are all going to ask me questions about that in Parliament. Tab kya pata tha ki Parliament mein aayenge? Woh waqt toh alag tha...Dobara doosra Sholay banana mushkil hai (Who knew I'd be in Parliament then? It was a different time...It'll be difficult to make another Sholay again)," she had added.