Dhurandhar 2 mints $50 million at overseas box office; Ranveer Singh film beats Jawan, Pushpa 2, Animal despite Gulf ban

Aditya Dhar’s all-time blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge has scaled another peak at the box office. The spy thriller recently crossed the $50 million mark at the global box office, becoming only the seventh Indian film to do so. What is even more impressive is that, unlike all others on this elite list, Dhurandhar 2 did so without receiving a release in either China or the Middle East.

Dhurandhar 2 enters the $50-million club

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Ranveer Singh-starrer is the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, having earned over ₹1760 crore worldwide. According to trade insiders, over ₹450 crore of it has come from the overseas markets. As of April 22, the film has earned $50.5 million overseas, ranking it seventh among Indian films. The only films ahead of it are largely those that broke the bank in one particular market. For instance, Dangal ($238 million), Secret Superstar ($138 million), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($82 million) all earned big in China, while Disco Dancer ($76 million) was a blockbuster in the Soviet Union. Dhurandhar 2’s earnings are spread across the globe. Only Baahubali 2 and RRR had no China push, yet both earned over $15 million from the Middle East, where Dhurandhar 2 found no release.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Like the first part, Dhurandhar 2 did not release in the six Gulf countries. This unofficial ban stemmed from the film’s perceived anti-Pakistan stance. For the film to cross $50 million overseas without releasing in one of the biggest markets for Indian films is no mean feat. Dhurandhar 2 beats Jawan, Animal, Pushpa 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Like the first part, Dhurandhar 2 did not release in the six Gulf countries. This unofficial ban stemmed from the film’s perceived anti-Pakistan stance. For the film to cross $50 million overseas without releasing in one of the biggest markets for Indian films is no mean feat. Dhurandhar 2 beats Jawan, Animal, Pushpa 2 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On its way to the $50 million mark, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the overseas collections of several past blockbusters, including all-time hits like Sholay ($28 million), Bobby ($29 million), and Caravan ($39 million), as well as recent big-earners such as Pushpa 2 ($31 million), PK ($46 million), Jawan ($47 million), and Pathaan ($49 million). The film is now earning less than $100K a day internationally, so climbing higher in the charts and overtaking RRR ($53 million) may be difficult. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On its way to the $50 million mark, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the overseas collections of several past blockbusters, including all-time hits like Sholay ($28 million), Bobby ($29 million), and Caravan ($39 million), as well as recent big-earners such as Pushpa 2 ($31 million), PK ($46 million), Jawan ($47 million), and Pathaan ($49 million). The film is now earning less than $100K a day internationally, so climbing higher in the charts and overtaking RRR ($53 million) may be difficult. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Highest-grossing Indian films overseas S No Film Overseas gross 1 Dangal $258 million 2 Secret Superstar $136 million 3 Bajrangi Bhaijaan $82 million 4 Disco Dancer $76 million 5 Baahubali 2 $63 million 6 RRR $53 million 7 Dhurandhar 2 $50 million 8 Andhadhun $49 million 9 Pathaan $49 million 10 Jawan $47 million View All

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that released in December and was a massive blockbuster. The sequel arrived in March and was an even bigger hit. Led by Ranveer Singh, the cast for the two films also includes Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON