Dhurandhar 2's ‘Pinda’ Udaybir Sandhu gave multiple auditions, waited for 10 years: ‘As an outsider mushkil hota hain’

Actor Udaybir Sandhu is garnering praise for his scene-stealing performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge. As Pinda, his character plays a key role in Ranveer Singh's Hamza's transformation. Even though Udaybir has a handful of scenes, viewers have praised his screen presence. The actor shared in a new conversation with Pinkvilla that he is grateful for the appreciation and admitted that it is certainly difficult for an outsider to get a breakout role in the industry. Udaybir Sandhu plays Pinda in Dhurandhar The Revenge.

What Udaybir said During the chat, Udaybir opened up about his journey and said, “Mujhe around 10 saal ho gaye. Pehle I used to work as a model in Delhi, then I moved to Bombay dheere dheere auditions ke process… ad films kiye, thoda comfortable hue ki camera ki saamne kaise hota hain… itne auditions diye na itne zyada auditions diye na I can't even tell. TV, movies, series ke bhi diye hain (I have been around for 10 years. I began as a model in Delhi then came to Bombay and gave auditions. Then I worked in ad films, made myself comfortable. I tried for TV, movies and web shows).”

He went on to add, “Wahi keh sakte hain ki it has been a while, because as an outsider thoda mushkil hota hain. Ek opening ki wait karte ho aap… Ki chota sa darwaza khule aur aap kisi tareeke se ghush paao. Bas usi pe time lag jata hain (I can say that it has been a while and it is a little difficult for an outsider to enter the industry. One waits for the door to open so that you can enter it. That takes time).”

Udaybir and Ranveer’s scene from Dhurandhar 2 has garnered a lot of praise. In waht becomes a confrontation between their characters, soon spirals into a brutal fight, as Hamza struggles to protect his identity and maintain his cover as an Indian spy in Pakistan. Udaybir’s line, “Ghar di yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?” (Didn’t you miss home, Jassi?) has become a rage on social media over the last few days.