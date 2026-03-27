Dhurandhar 2's ‘Pinda’ Udaybir Sandhu gave multiple auditions, waited for 10 years: ‘As an outsider mushkil hota hain’
Udaybir Sandhu shared that he has been around in the industry for around 10 years now, slowly learning for about the craft and giving auditions.
Actor Udaybir Sandhu is garnering praise for his scene-stealing performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge. As Pinda, his character plays a key role in Ranveer Singh's Hamza's transformation. Even though Udaybir has a handful of scenes, viewers have praised his screen presence. The actor shared in a new conversation with Pinkvilla that he is grateful for the appreciation and admitted that it is certainly difficult for an outsider to get a breakout role in the industry.
What Udaybir said
During the chat, Udaybir opened up about his journey and said, “Mujhe around 10 saal ho gaye. Pehle I used to work as a model in Delhi, then I moved to Bombay dheere dheere auditions ke process… ad films kiye, thoda comfortable hue ki camera ki saamne kaise hota hain… itne auditions diye na itne zyada auditions diye na I can't even tell. TV, movies, series ke bhi diye hain (I have been around for 10 years. I began as a model in Delhi then came to Bombay and gave auditions. Then I worked in ad films, made myself comfortable. I tried for TV, movies and web shows).”
He went on to add, “Wahi keh sakte hain ki it has been a while, because as an outsider thoda mushkil hota hain. Ek opening ki wait karte ho aap… Ki chota sa darwaza khule aur aap kisi tareeke se ghush paao. Bas usi pe time lag jata hain (I can say that it has been a while and it is a little difficult for an outsider to enter the industry. One waits for the door to open so that you can enter it. That takes time).”
Udaybir and Ranveer’s scene from Dhurandhar 2 has garnered a lot of praise. In waht becomes a confrontation between their characters, soon spirals into a brutal fight, as Hamza struggles to protect his identity and maintain his cover as an Indian spy in Pakistan. Udaybir’s line, “Ghar di yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?” (Didn’t you miss home, Jassi?) has become a rage on social media over the last few days.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which was released last December. The film showed how Hamza infiltrates a Baloch gang in Lyrari, Pakistan, to bring down a terror outfit. The sequel delves into the backstory of how Jaskirat turns into Hamza due to his circumstances. Ranveer, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and others reprised their roles in the film. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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