New Delhi, Actor Kajal Aggarwal called Aditya Dhar's latest directorial "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" a "cinematic ecstasy" and praised the performances of Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan in the film. Kajal Aggarwal praises Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Released on March 19, the film is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 directorial "Dhurandhar' and also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles.

The film earned over ₹43 crore from paid previews on March 18, taking its total to ₹102.55 crore on the opening day, according to estimates by trade tracking website Sacnilk. The total worldwide box office collection of the film has already crossed the mark of ₹600 crore.

Aggarwal shared a note on her Instagram story on Sunday and also lauded performances by Sara Arjun, Yami Gautam, and music composer Shashwat Sachdev.

"'Dhurandhar. The Revenge'. Take a moment… let it truly sink in. @ranveersingh , I'm still not over what you've done here. The emotion, the intensity, the ease, the sincerity… and the sheer hard work behind it all. Your passion bleeds through every frame. Jaskirat and Hamza will stay with us for a long, long time. Truly, a legend of our times in motion. @actormaddy sir , that quiet strength, that calm authority… especially in the final moments, you stirred something deeply patriotic and powerful," she wrote.

"@adityadharfilms , this is cinematic ecstasy, pro max. If Part 1 was unforgettable, Part 2 leaves us with so much to feel, process, and admire. You've raised the bar. @yamigautam, what a delight to see you. Effortless, luminous, and impactful as ever. @saraarjunn , loved your portrayal of Yalina, you are incredibly charming! @shashwatology , your music doesn't just support the film, it lives within it. From soul-stirring melodies, nostalgic classic remixes and Punjabi folk in part 1, to an even more elevated soundscape this time… outstanding," she added.

The actor concluded by congratulating the entire team of the film and said it's the experience, which stays. "Congratulations to the entire team and @officialjiostudios for delivering such phenomenal cinema. Thank you for this experience - it stays," she said

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

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