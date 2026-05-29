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Dhurandhar production designer found guilty by POSH in sexual harassment case; removed from YRF’s Akka credits

Saini S Johray, the production designer of Dhurandhar, has been accused of sexual harassment. 

May 29, 2026 03:16 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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After news of an FIR being filed against Saini S Johray, the production designer of Dhurandhar, came to light following a woman’s complaint accusing him of sexual harassment, new details about the case have now emerged. According to a report in Mid-day, the victim had also filed a complaint against Johray with B62 Studios, owned by filmmaker Aditya Dhar and producer Lokesh Dhar.

POSH committee found Saini Johray guilty

A woman accused Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray of sexual harassement.

It was reported that the complaint reached the studio in October 2025, following which the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee was activated. “The POSH committee did a thorough investigation, given the sensitivity of the matter and the production house’s no-tolerance policy towards harassment,” a source told the website.

The report further stated that the POSH committee concluded its investigation by March-end and found Johray guilty. “It was a six-month investigation that ended around late March-April. He was found guilty on two counts — sexual molestation and tampering of evidence. The committee communicated the findings to the complainant,” the source told the website.

For the unversed, Johray was arrested by the Chandigarh Police after the FIR was registered. However, he was later granted bail by the district court.

Johray’s credits removed from YRF project

As per a report by India Today, the complaint detailed serious allegations against Johray. “According to the complainant, Johray allegedly summoned her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where she accused him of sexually harassing her, physically assaulting her and wrongfully confining her. She further alleged that an intoxicating substance had been mixed into her drink, causing her condition to deteriorate.”

The woman who filed the complaint is reportedly a resident of New Delhi. She filed the complaint at the Sector-17 police station on April 20, according to the report. The police subsequently registered a case under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after conducting a preliminary enquiry.

 
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