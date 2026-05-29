Dhurandhar production designer found guilty by POSH in sexual harassment case; removed from YRF’s Akka credits

After news of an FIR being filed against Saini S Johray, the production designer of Dhurandhar, came to light following a woman’s complaint accusing him of sexual harassment, new details about the case have now emerged. According to a report in Mid-day, the victim had also filed a complaint against Johray with B62 Studios, owned by filmmaker Aditya Dhar and producer Lokesh Dhar.

POSH committee found Saini Johray guilty

A woman accused Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray of sexual harassement.

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It was reported that the complaint reached the studio in October 2025, following which the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee was activated. “The POSH committee did a thorough investigation, given the sensitivity of the matter and the production house’s no-tolerance policy towards harassment,” a source told the website.

The report further stated that the POSH committee concluded its investigation by March-end and found Johray guilty. “It was a six-month investigation that ended around late March-April. He was found guilty on two counts — sexual molestation and tampering of evidence. The committee communicated the findings to the complainant,” the source told the website.

For the unversed, Johray was arrested by the Chandigarh Police after the FIR was registered. However, he was later granted bail by the district court.

Johray’s credits removed from YRF project

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{{^usCountry}} It was also reported that Johray’s credits in films have been removed after the case came to light. While the OTT version of Dhurandhar still carried his credits, his name was reportedly missing from the ‘Raw and Undekha’ version that dropped on the streamer on May 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was also reported that Johray’s credits in films have been removed after the case came to light. While the OTT version of Dhurandhar still carried his credits, his name was reportedly missing from the ‘Raw and Undekha’ version that dropped on the streamer on May 22. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash Raj Films has also decided to remove Johray’s credit from the production house’s upcoming web show Akka. The series stars Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, and Tanvi Azmi in lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter India, Yash Raj Films has also decided to remove Johray’s credit from the production house’s upcoming web show Akka. The series stars Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte, and Tanvi Azmi in lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A YRF spokesperson said, “Pratik Shah, the cinematographer of Akka, has been associated with the project since the start of production and has completed all remaining obligations in line with his contractual commitments. During this period, neither the production nor our internal POSH committee received any complaints against him from members of the cast or crew. However, in light of the controversy surrounding him, it is decided that he will not be credited in Akka.” What did the complaint state? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A YRF spokesperson said, “Pratik Shah, the cinematographer of Akka, has been associated with the project since the start of production and has completed all remaining obligations in line with his contractual commitments. During this period, neither the production nor our internal POSH committee received any complaints against him from members of the cast or crew. However, in light of the controversy surrounding him, it is decided that he will not be credited in Akka.” What did the complaint state? {{/usCountry}}

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As per a report by India Today, the complaint detailed serious allegations against Johray. “According to the complainant, Johray allegedly summoned her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where she accused him of sexually harassing her, physically assaulting her and wrongfully confining her. She further alleged that an intoxicating substance had been mixed into her drink, causing her condition to deteriorate.”

The woman who filed the complaint is reportedly a resident of New Delhi. She filed the complaint at the Sector-17 police station on April 20, according to the report. The police subsequently registered a case under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after conducting a preliminary enquiry.

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