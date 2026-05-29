Dhurandhar rapper Reble says success led to strange ‘Antichrist' accusations: ‘People think you sold your soul’

Rapper Daiaphi Lamare, popularly known by her stage name Reble, recently gained widespread attention for her rap performance in the soundtrack of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While the song helped her reach a larger audience and introduced her music to mainstream listeners, the rapper has now revealed that the sudden rise in popularity also brought strange accusations and online backlash. Reble slams accusations of 'selling her soul' after commercial success.

Reble talks about facing ‘anti-christ’ accusations In a recent interview with BBC India, Reble opened up about being labelled “Antichrist” and facing comments suggesting that she had “sold her soul” after finding commercial success. The rapper said that such reactions often come from people who assume success cannot be achieved through hard work alone.

During one segment of the interview, Reble was asked to explain the meaning behind one of her rap lines: “They think it's so easy a soul to be sold, all my demons led a moment, now we finna turn gold.” Explaining the thought behind the lyric, she said, “It's like a double entendre. So people think that you need to sell your soul. You know when you get commercial success, everyone is like oh you must have sold your soul but I am like if it was that easy, everyone else would be doing it. There's no such demon you pray to, you just have to work to get somewhere.”

The rapper further clarified that when she referred to “demons” in her lyrics, she was talking about personal struggles and internal battles. According to her, the line was meant to show how difficult experiences can eventually shape a person and help them grow stronger. She added, “I gave it a dark twist, giving it that demon feel and that soul because I do get a lot these Antichrist accusations and I am just like dude, that thing is not even real.”

In the same interview, Reble also spoke about representing Northeast India in the mainstream music space. Hailing from Meghalaya, the rapper said she feels artistes from the Northeast have not always received the same opportunities or visibility as performers from other parts of the country. She added that despite now working on film music projects, she still treats every collaboration as an experiment rather than a compromise and remains selective about the work she chooses.

About Reble Reble is known for blending hip-hop with trap, hardcore, alternative and R&B influences. She began her music journey in 2018 under the stage name Daya and initially collaborated with Symphonic Movement. She later made her studio debut in 2019 with the single Bad.

In November 2022, she released her debut four-track EP, Entropy, which helped her build a niche audience in the independent music scene. In 2025, she gained wider recognition in the Indian film industry through her contributions to the soundtracks of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Dhurandhar.

In 2026, Reble drew further attention with her rap performance in the Dhurandhar: The Revenge track Aari Aari. The song also featured Navtej Singh Rehal, Jasmine Sandlas, Khan Saab and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. It was composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and Bombay Rockers.