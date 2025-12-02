Dhurandhar ticket prices soar to 2400 in Delhi, 1600 seats sell out as advance booking begins for Ranveer Singh film

The advance booking for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar opened on Monday, four days ahead of release. The much-anticipated film from Aditya Dhar has started pre-sales on a promising note, but that is slightly buoyed by the high ticket price across the nation. The tickets for Dhurandhar carry the so-called ‘blockbuster surcharge’, which exhibitors and cinema chains put on ‘in-demand’ films to maximise profits. This has seen tickets for premium shows in the metros surge to over ₹2000. Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar ticket prices

So far, advance booking for Dhurandhar has opened in just under 3000 shows across India. The average ticket price for the film in the regular version is ₹307 for Friday, and higher for Sunday. In contrast, the average ticket price of Tere Ishk Mein, which released last week, was ₹211 for its opening day. For the IMAX version, the average ticket price of Dhurandhar is higher still, at around ₹570 for the weekend.

The most expensive Dhurandhar ticket is priced at ₹2400 in Delhi's PVR Director's Cut.

Many premium screenings in Delhi and Mumbai are offering recliner seats in excess of ₹1600 on Sunday. The ticket price at PVR Director’s Cut in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj is the highest in the country at ₹2400. And even then, it is already selling quickly. The tickets for similar premium shows at PVR Icon in Mumbai’s Andheri (priced at ₹1610) are already sold out for Friday. Even in non-metros like Gurgaon, many premium tickets are priced at ₹2000. IMAX tickets are also selling for over ₹1000 in many theatres in tier-1cities.

Dhurandhar tickets at Mumbai's PVR ICON (Infiniti Mall), priced at over ₹1600, are already sold out.

Dhurandhar advance booking opens

The advance booking for Dhurandhar started on a promising note on Monday, with the film selling over 20K tickets in the first few hours itself. The pace has since slowed down, but is likely to pick up over Wednesday and Thursday, as the film nears release.

All about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy infiltrating the gangs of Pakistan’s Lyari Town. Many characters in the film are drawn from real people, and the narrative is also inspired by real events surrounding the Lyari gang wars. The film, which releases on December 5, also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.