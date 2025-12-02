Ranveer Singh dances to Dhurandhar's title track at film's music album launch event; fans hail his ‘peak showman energy’

With anticipation building around one of the most-awaited action films of the year, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to set screens ablaze with his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. Ever since the trailer dropped, the film has been creating substantial buzz across social media. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently hosted the music album launch in Mumbai, an event that was electrified by Ranveer’s trademark energy. Ranveer Singh entertains fans with his energy at Dhurandhar music album launch event.

Ranveer Singh lights up Dhurandhar music album launch with infectious energy

On Monday, the film’s music album launch in Mumbai was attended by Ranveer, Sara Arjun and rapper-singer Hanumankind. Several videos from the event soon surfaced on social media. In one such clip, Ranveer was seen grooving on stage to the film’s title track and thoroughly entertaining the audience. The actor looked dashing in an all-black ensemble. The song is sung by Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas.

Ranveer’s boundless energy at the event left fans impressed. One fan commented, “This is peak entertainment; he doesn’t leave the stage until he makes sure everyone there has been entertained. Peak showman energy and a great actor too.” Another wrote, “Love his energy, to be honest.” A third added, “Ranveer is both hero and heroine.” One more comment read, “This energy is what makes him one of the most watchable actors today.” Another fan wrote, “An entertainer unparalleled. Ranveer has always wanted to be a performer, and there’s hardly anyone who can match his enthusiasm.”

About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

The film is loosely based on the Lyari Gang Wars in Pakistan and Indian intelligence’s role in the conflict. Most of the characters in the film are inspired by real people. Dhurandhar is all set to hit theatres on December 5.