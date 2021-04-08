Dia Mirza celebrates birthday of stepdaughter Samaira with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife Sunaina, watch video

Actor Dia Mirza, who recently got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, celebrated the birthday of his daughter, Samaira, with the entire family. Vaibhav's ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi shared a video from the celebrations that showed Vaibhav and Sunaina wishing Samaira as she turned 12.

Dia was the one recording the celebrations. Samaira cut the cake and blew out the candles as everyone sang the happy birthday song for her. She took three attempts to blow out the candles. Sunaina hugged the birthday girl and said No boyfriends for you!" as everyone laughed.

Dia shares a beautiful bond with her stepdaughter Samaira, as was visible from the pictures of their recent Maldives vacation. At Dia's wedding, Samaira also walked her down the aisle with a placard that read “Papa’s Girls".

Earlier this month, Dia had revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav. The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture cradling her baby bump. "Blessed to be. One with Mother Earth. One with the life force that is the beginning of everything. Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," she wrote.

Recently, Dia was criticised for the timing of announcing her pregnancy, soon after her wedding. However, she emphasised that ‘there must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey’. “Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons)," she wrote, replying to a comment on her Instagram post.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan touches his new car's 'feet', watch video

She added, "This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical."

Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav on February 15 in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. She was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha for five years and they separated in 2019.