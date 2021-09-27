Dia Mirza is asked how much she charged for Global Citizen event. This was her reply

Actor Dia Mirza was a part of the Global Citizen Live event in Mumbai on Saturday. She took to Instagram to share a video from the event but had to field a rude question.

In the comments section of her post, a person asked Dia, “How much did u charge for this event?" Dia responded, “Nothing.” The person left a second comment: “Finally someone replied ..thanks.”

Dia had thanked Priyanka Chopra for bringing Indian artistes together for the event. “Thank you Global Citizen for bringing us all together to #DefendOurPlanet for ALL people!!! What an extraordinary display of humanity. As always it was an honour and privilege. Thank you @priyankachopra for bringing us together,” she wrote. “When we come together united as one people can we truly bring about the change we need to combat man made #ClimateChange! Let’s all take steps to compel our governments, industry and institutions to #ActNow,” she added.

Other stars who took part in the event were Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and more. Rapper Badshah and other musicians also performed at the live event.

Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad in 2020. However, she has had a busy 2021 as she got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February and welcome their son Avyaan in May.

Announcing her son's birth in July, Dia told her fans that Avyaan was born premature and needed NICU care. “Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," she wrote in a post.