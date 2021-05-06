Step inside Dia Mirza's home which is a nature lover's paradise

Dia Mirza is known not only for her acting career and winning the Miss Asia Pacific crown in 2000, but also for being an avid nature lover. Time and again, she amplifies environmentalist causes through her social media platforms. Therefore, it is only to be expected that her home would be a reflection of it.

Dia has been living in the same Mumbai house since she was 19 years old and has spent close to two decades there. Speaking about her home to Fox Life's Design HQ in 2018, Dia said that she and her father were mesmerised the day they walked into the house for the first time. She holds the same love for her home all these years later as well, which is evident from the fact that she chose to get married right in her building compound, with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, earlier this year.

The reception area.

The reading nook.

The house is bright and colourful with a mix of aesthetics playing with each other. When she first moved in, the west-facing windows were all covered in metal grates. Later, Dia got the grates removed and added more chic, black aluminium strips for a modern European appeal. The windows run all along on side of the living area, the reading nook, the dining space, the small library, and even the kitchen.

The living space.

A serene white couch with square centre table.

Upon entering one sees a 'reception area', decorated with a large painting and a bench with storage, mixing beauty with function. Directly in front is the living space with a large, rectangular couch with a low centre table for free, easy flowing conversation among friends. The reading nook is where Dia loves to come and sit in the morning, and watch the birds that often come to greet her at her windows, amid a variety of plants that she has grown.

The kitchen area.

Dia Mirza's dining space.

The dining nook comes with a couple of chairs and an L-shape bench with a bunch of cushions. The dining area is right next to the library but carries a cosy and informal feel to it.

The kitchen comes with a tonne of storage with floor tiles that she says bring the Portuguese influences. Dia added that there is no plastic in her kitchen either.

Also read: Step inside Masaba and Neena Gupta's minimalist Mumbai home near the beach, with special nooks and relaxing balcony

Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. She is now expecting her first baby with Vaibhav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON