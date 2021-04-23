IND USA
Dia Mirza is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi.
Pregnant Dia Mirza spotted in Mumbai, keeps it easy in comfy clothes. See pics

  • Actor Dia Mirza on Friday was seen leaving a clinic in Mumbai. Pictures of the mom-to-be have landed online. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 11:22 PM IST

Mom-to-be Dia Mirza was seen in Mumbai on Friday, reportedly on a clinic visit. The actor posed for paparazzi before moving on.

In the pictures, she was seen in a pair of black leggings and a blue embroidered kurti. She also had white face mask on.

Dia took everybody by surprise earlier this year when she married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The private ceremony was organised at her Bell Air Apartments home in Bandra, Mumbai in mid-February. Their wedding came into limelight also because a priestess conducted the ceremony.


Earlier this month, Dia announced that she was expecting her first child with Vaibhav. Sharing a picture from her Maldives holiday, she wrote: "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth... One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs.Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe."

An Instagram user asked the actor why she did not share the news of her pregnancy before she got married. “That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?” the user had questioned.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan recalls first meeting with Aishwarya Rai when he was a 'production boy', admits he had a crush on her

Dia replied: “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical."

dia mirza bollywood dia mirza photos

Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza at the Miss India 2000 pageant.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in February.
