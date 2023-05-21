Dia Mirza questions Twitter over her account not having blue tick despite subscription: Have verified account since 2010

Actor Dia Mirza has asked for Twitter's help as her account doesn't have a blue tick yet, despite her subscription. Taking to the social media platform on Sunday, she wrote, "Have had a verified Twitter account since 2010. Despite subscription well before the verified ticks started disappearing on accounts this account doesn’t seem to have a blue tick yet. Why?" (Also Read | Dia Mirza's mother says she didn't step out of house for an year after premature birth of actor)

She also added, "All other advantages of being a subscriber seem to be working, including the option of longer tweets. Can you please look into this @Twitter @TwitterBlue and help?" Reacting to the tweet, a person asked, "If you’ve changed your profile pic it’ll take a week or so for the blue tick to reappear." She replied, "Have not changed profile picture."

A person wrote, "It's unfortunate that Twitter is seeking charges for authenticating and verifying users while they are bound to do it and also it's shameful how they deprive users who add value to their platform and contribute to the society but promptly honour non-legit and trolls with blue ticks just for (money bag emoji)." A fan said, "You don't need a blue tick. Everyone knows you. You are a good soul."

Recently, Twitter removed blue ticks from legacy accounts, which had not purchased its paid Blue service. Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli among others lost their blue ticks on April 21.

Dia regularly shares posts on her social media platforms. Recently, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her son Avyaan's 2nd birthday celebration with a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Two years of Magic with this little Master. Thank you my jaan Avyaan Azaad for choosing me as your mother. Nothing gives me more joy! The 14th of May will always be my most favourite day…”

In one of the pictures, Dia cut a jungle-themed cake with Avyaan. The birthday boy also enjoyed the party with his friends. Dia and Avyaan also posed with their family for a picture. Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. They welcomed Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

Fans will see Dia next in Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang. Last month, Dia teamed up with Edward Norton for a documentary series, Restore: Films From the Frontiers of Hope, for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

