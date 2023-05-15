Dia Mirza's mother says she didn't step out of house for an year after premature birth of actor: ‘I was very careful’

On the occasion of Mother's Day, actor Dia Mirza and her mother Deepa Mirza shared a heartfelt and candid conversation where they opened up about how the actor's mother was worried because she was born prematurely. The actor's mother revealed that she was 'going crazy' because of the added anxieties and always made sure she was careful around her. (Also read: Dia Mirza says she never thought she would get best parts after 40: 'There is always this clock ticking') Dia Mirza's mother opened up about the actor's premature birth.

In a recent interview Dia and her mother Deepa Mirza opened up about a lot of things, where the Sanju actor asked her mother about having her, and supporting her decision to become an actor. During this conversation, Deepa also said that she was very critical of her performance when she saw her daughter for the first time on-screen.

In an interview for Harper's Bazaar, Dia asked her mother about her insecurities when she delivered her as a premature baby. She asked, "You were a working woman and after I was born I remember you telling me that you didn’t step out of the house for the entire year because I was prematurely born. You had very heightened insecurities and anxieties about my safety. I even remember you telling me that you didn’t allow anybody to enter the house, papa was not allowed to hold me until he had a bath. What were your fears and anxieties?"

Responding to this question, Dia's mother Deepa said, "Of course, I had my anxieties. I was told by my doctors and nurses out there that I have to be very careful with a premature baby and now I recall that I was very, very careful. Nobody was allowed to enter your room without having a bath. There was nothing like sanitising in those days, but washing hands was as good as that. The doctors had said that, as a premature baby your immune system is very low, so I was very particular about that and in fact, some of my friends thought that I was going crazy to be behaving that way, but honestly I didn’t care. I went on being the way I was."

Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed about the migrant workers' crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor will be next seen in Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. They play four women who set off for the highest motorable pass in the world and discover a few things about themselves on the way.

