Dia Mirza says she never thought she would get best parts after 40: 'There is always this clock ticking'

Dia Mirza recently shared that as she has grown older, she has received better roles to play in her acting career. She said that women are told that there is a small window of opportunity in their careers and she never thought she would get to play parts like this after 40. The former Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific International made her film debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) opposite R Madhavan. (Also read: Dia Mirza recalls asking 'friend' Rajkumar Hirani for work: Please cast me in your movie Sanju) Dia Mirza turned 41 last December.

The actor will be seen with an all-female cast in Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. They play four women who set off for the highest motorable pass in the world and discover a few things about themselves on the way as well. The drama is directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Taapsee Pannu from her banner Outsiders Films. Viacom18 Studios is co-producing the film. In the film, her character dresses in a burqa and hijab as she accompanies her friends on the motorbike journey.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Dia shared, “As a woman, I don’t think I would have ever thought that I will get some of the best parts to play of my life after I hit 40. When you are younger, you are made to believe that you have a short life. There is always this clock ticking."

In 2021, Dia wed businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai; they welcomed their first child, a boy named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14, 2021. She also has a step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi, from Vaibhav's first marriage.

Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed about the migrant workers' crisis during the COVId-19 lockdown. In the past few years, the actor has appeared in films like Sanju and Thappad, along with web series like Kaafir and Call My Agent: Bollywood where she played a fictional version of herself. Besides Dhak Dhak, Dia is also said to have a role in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She has previously worked with the director on Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju.

