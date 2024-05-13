Dia Mirza reveals stepdaughter Samaira ‘hasn’t called me maa’

Actor Dia Mirza has spoken about her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi and that she doesn't call her "maa (mother)". In an interview with News18, Dia also shared that Samaira calls her by her name, and even her son Avyaan does the same. (Also Read | Dia Mirza wishes Samaira on birthday, shares pic as stepdaughter rests on her lap) Dia Mirza poses with her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi.

Dia talks about Samaira

Speaking about Samaira, Dia said, “She hasn’t called me maa. There is no expectations from her to call me ‘maa’, ‘mumma’ or ‘mother’. She has a mother who she calls ‘mumma’ or ‘mom’. She calls me ‘Dia,'. Thanks to her, now Avyaan also calls me ‘Dia’ once in a while. He says ‘Dia mom’, it’s too funny.”

Who is Samaira

Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2021. On May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy, Avyaan. Samaira is the daughter of Vaibhav from his first wife, Sunaina.

Dia's posts for Samaira

On Mother's Day, Dia posted pictures of Samaira and Avyaan on Instagram. In the photos, Avyaan sat on Samaira's lap and played as she smiled. Dia wrote, "The greatest privilege of my life is being your mother. You make me whole, Samaira and Avyaan."

In March, Dia penned a special birthday wish for Samaira. Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a series of pictures with Samaira. She captioned the post, "Happy 15th Birthday baby girl. I carry your heart in my heart forever." Twinning in white, Dia and Samaira posed together for a selfie. In another image, Dia, Samaira, and Avyaan took a nap in the back seat of a car.

Dia's recent film

Fans saw Dia last in the road drama Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film belongs to the adventure genre and depicts a road trip by a girl gang, defying trappings, conventions and stigma.