Dia Mirza says stepdaughter Samaira's approval was crucial before marrying Vaibhav Rekhi: 'If she had rejected me...'

Dia Mirza tied the knot with husband Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2021. It was the second marriage for both Dia and Vaibhav, while Vaibhav also has a daughter, Samaira, from his first marriage. In a recent interaction, Dia spoke about how Samaira's consent and comfort with their marriage were the most crucial factors when it came to taking their relationship forward.

'Her acceptance was key'

Dia Mirza spoke about her equation with stepdaughter Samaira.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to Times Entertainment, she said, “I think the first and the most important thing he did was that he involved her very early in the relationship. He basically allowed her to take the lead in deciding whether this is something that she wanted, if it was the life she wanted, whether she wanted us to be a family or not."

Dia even went on to admit that she would not have moved ahead with the relationship in the same way had Samaira rejected her. She agreed that Samaira's acceptance was key to her relationship with Vaibhav. “I think that was very important. If Samaira had rejected me in those early days, if I felt there was a strong friction, I would have never gone ahead with the relationship in the way we went ahead with it. Her acceptance was key," Dia said.

Dia on why Samaira doesn't call her 'maa'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a previous interaction with News18, Dia had opened up about her bond with Samaira and explained why she never expected her to address her as ‘maa’ or ‘mumma’. The actor shared that Samaira already has a mother whom she calls ‘mumma’ or ‘mom’, and therefore, she has never placed any expectation on her to call her ‘maa’, ‘mumma’ or ‘mother’. Instead, Samaira simply calls her Dia. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a previous interaction with News18, Dia had opened up about her bond with Samaira and explained why she never expected her to address her as ‘maa’ or ‘mumma’. The actor shared that Samaira already has a mother whom she calls ‘mumma’ or ‘mom’, and therefore, she has never placed any expectation on her to call her ‘maa’, ‘mumma’ or ‘mother’. Instead, Samaira simply calls her Dia. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s love story {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Dia was earlier married to producer Sahil Sangha. The two tied the knot in 2014. However, their marriage did not last, and they parted ways in 2019. The actor found love again when she met Vaibhav Rekhi, and the couple got married in February 2021. A few months later, Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, on May 14, 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dia was earlier married to producer Sahil Sangha. The two tied the knot in 2014. However, their marriage did not last, and they parted ways in 2019. The actor found love again when she met Vaibhav Rekhi, and the couple got married in February 2021. A few months later, Dia and Vaibhav welcomed their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, on May 14, 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Nadaaniyan, which marked the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, the film was panned by both critics and audiences. Dia will next be seen in Netflix’s courtroom drama Ikka. The project also stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON