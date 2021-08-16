Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dia Mirza shares glimpse of son Avyaan waving tricolour flag, says 'May you always be Azaad'
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares glimpse of son Avyaan waving tricolour flag, says 'May you always be Azaad'

Dia Mirza shared a picture of her son Avyaan on the occasion of Independence Day. The photo received love from Priyanka Chopra. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Dia Mirza shares a glimpse of her son Avyaan. 

Dia Mirza hopes for nothing but freedom for her son Avyaan on Independence Day. The actor shared a rare picture of her son on Instagram along with her message for him. 

While Dia opted to keep his face hidden from the camera, Avyaan's little hands holding on to the flag were visible in the latest post. Sharing the picture, Dia wrote, “May you always be Azaad Avyaan.” 

 

The picture received love from many, including Priyanka Chopra. The actor posted a heart and an emoji of the charm that is believed to protect someone from the evil eye. Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also dropped heart emojis. Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Awwww.” 

Avyaan's new picture was shared shortly after Dia released the first photo. Last week, on the occasion of World Elephant Day, she shared a picture of Avyaan in a white onesie with an elephant motif all over. "We are celebrating #WorldElephantDay," she wrote with the photo.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra thanks Michelle Yeoh as she dines out with Marvel Shang Chi stars, Sandra Oh. See pics

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan on May 14. However, it wasn't until last month that Dia shared the news of his birth. In an Instagram post in July, Dia had said that Avyaan was born prematurely. 

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she had said in her post. 

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms,” she had added. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dia mirza dia mirza photos

Related Stories

bollywood

Dia Mirza shares first pic of son Avyaan, dresses him up in adorable onesie. See pic

PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:17 PM IST
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares unseen pic from wedding, celebrates 'incredible textiles of India', see here

UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:21 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Ray's Unmissable Masterpiece

Man carries 22-foot-long snake on shoulder, viral video may make your jaw drop

Cat’s way of climbing down the stairs leaves people in splits. Watch viral video

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP