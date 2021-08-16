Dia Mirza shares glimpse of son Avyaan waving tricolour flag, says 'May you always be Azaad'

Dia Mirza hopes for nothing but freedom for her son Avyaan on Independence Day. The actor shared a rare picture of her son on Instagram along with her message for him.

While Dia opted to keep his face hidden from the camera, Avyaan's little hands holding on to the flag were visible in the latest post. Sharing the picture, Dia wrote, “May you always be Azaad Avyaan.”

The picture received love from many, including Priyanka Chopra. The actor posted a heart and an emoji of the charm that is believed to protect someone from the evil eye. Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also dropped heart emojis. Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Awwww.”

Avyaan's new picture was shared shortly after Dia released the first photo. Last week, on the occasion of World Elephant Day, she shared a picture of Avyaan in a white onesie with an elephant motif all over. "We are celebrating #WorldElephantDay," she wrote with the photo.

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan on May 14. However, it wasn't until last month that Dia shared the news of his birth. In an Instagram post in July, Dia had said that Avyaan was born prematurely.

“A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she had said in her post.

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms,” she had added.