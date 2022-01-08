Dia Mirza steps out with son Avyaan for the first time, holds him close. See pics

Actor Dia Mirza, on Saturday, was spotted with her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi for the first time since his birth earlier last year. In the pictures, Dia was spotted outside a clinic in Khar as she held Avyaan close to her. Avyaan is the son of Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For stepping out, Dia Mirza wore a grey T-shirt paired with dark pants and sandals. She tied her hair back and wore a white face mask. As Dia sat in her car, she cradled Avyaan in her arms and held him close. Avyaan was wrapped in a white baby blanket. Dia ensured his face was turned away from the car window.

Though it is the first appearance of the mother-son duo publicly, Dia often shares pictures on Instagram giving glimpses of Avyaan. On Friday, Dia shared a picture of Avyaan on her Instagram Stories as he played with a toy. It was the first time she sort of revealed his face on the social media platform. Sharing the photo, Dia wrote, “Peek-a-boo Playtime.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dia was spotted outside a clinic in Khar as she held Avyaan close to her. (Varinder Chawla)

Avyaan was seen resting his head on her chest. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year in July, Dia had shared a long post on Instagram revealing that she and Vaibhav had welcomed Avyaan in May. A part of her post read, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.' These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU."

She had added, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Dia Mirza shares first glimpse of her son Avyaan's face from ‘peek-a-boo playtime’

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in February last year. Avyaan is their first child together; Vaibhav also has a teenage daughter, Samaira, from his previous marriage to Sunaina Rekhi. Samaira shares a warm bond with Dia and had also accompanied the newlyweds to their honeymoon in the Maldives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON