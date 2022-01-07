Dia Mirza shares first glimpse of her son Avyaan's face from ‘peek-a-boo playtime’

Actor Dia Mirza, who welcomed her first child Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, last year, has finally given a glimpse of him on Instagram. In the video shared by Dia, Avyaan can be seen playing with a toy.

Sharing the first look of Avyaan on her Instagram Stories, Dia wrote, “Peek-a-boo Playtime.” In the clip, Avyaan can be seen taking the toy from Dia's hand, and then innocently looking at her from beneath the toy.

Dia Mirza shares a glimpse of her son Avyaan.(Instagram)

In May, Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan, their first child together. He was born prematurely via an emergency cesarean section. He was in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for a few weeks before he came home.

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I,” Dia wrote in an Instagram post, announcing Avyaan’s birth.

Talking about Avyaan's first Diwali, Dia told Hindustan Times, “It is overwhelming to see Avyaan celebrate his first Diwali after all the challenges he had to overcome this year. He is truly a little champ and it has been so enriching to see him deal with everything that came his way with a big smile and such a pure, joyful spirit.”

“I hope, as adults, we too can go back to this state of utter innocence and trust in the universe. Both Vaibhav and I, are truly grateful to be able to celebrate our very first Diwali with Avyaan,” she added.

