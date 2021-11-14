Dia Mirza wishes son Avyaan, stepdaughter Samaira on Children’s Day with unseen photos and heartfelt note

Dia Mirza dedicated a special Children’s Day post to her son Avyaan and stepdaughter Samaira on Sunday. Dia shared black-and-white pictures of Avyaan sleeping in his crib and Samaira posing outdoors, wearing a pink floral kurta, along with a handwritten note featuring a short poem by Kahlil Gibran.

“You are born free. May you live free. Free to explore and discover the full potential of your being. #ChildrensDay2021 #HappyChildrensDay #SunsetKeDiVane,” she wrote. +

In May, Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed Avyaan, their first child together. He was born prematurely via an emergency cesarean section. He was in the neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for a few weeks before he came home.

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I,” Dia wrote in an Instagram post, announcing Avyaan’s birth.

Vaibhav also has a teenage daughter, Samaira, from his previous marriage to Sunaina Rekhi. Samaira shares a close equation with Dia and even performed the duties of a flower girl at her and Vaibhav’s wedding. She also accompanied the couple to the Maldives on their honeymoon.

Dia often posts pictures of herself with Vaibhav, Avyaan and Samaira as they celebrate different festivals together. On Diwali, she shared a family portrait and wrote, “Happy Diwali from our family to yours. May darkness be dispelled by the light of love, kindness, peace and wisdom. #HappyDiwali #SunsetKeDiVaNe.”