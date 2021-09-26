Dia Mirza shares a happy pic with stepdaughter Samaira on Daughters' Day: 'We are so grateful for you'

Dia Mirza marked Daughters' Day with a picture of her stepdaughter, Samaira. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dia shared a picture with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter Samaira, posing in the balcony.

The happy family were dressed in yellow outfits and made goofy expressions in the picture. Sharing the photo, Dia wrote, “Happy Daughters Day sweetheart Samaira. We are so grateful for you baby!”

Dia Mirza wishes stepdaughter Samaira on Daughters' Day.

Dia shares a close bond with Samaira. The actor, earlier this year, featured in an Instagram Reel with her wherein both of them danced to the song Iko Iko (My Bestie), by Justin Wellington. The duo wore matching outfits and perform the dance routine. Dia and Samaira seemed to have a ball while making the video before Samaira ended up tripping and falling at the end.

The actor also has a son named Avyaan Azaad with Vaibhav, whom they welcomed in May. Sharing the news on Instagram, Dia said, “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”

Dia had welcomed Avyaan home earlier this month. Upon his homecoming, Dia shared a picture with Avyaan, taken by her husband Vaibhav, and wrote, “Our story has only just begun Avyaan. We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life.”

“Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way,” she added.

Also read: Dia Mirza poses inside her classy house as she pens emotional note for baby Avyaan. See pic

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot earlier this year. The couple had an intimate wedding at her home in Mumbai.