Did Alia Bhatt just confirm a collaboration with BTS? Check out her tweet

Alia Bhatt shared a tweet on Wednesday and mentioned the K-pop group BTS as well as their hit song Butter. She also spoke about a 'collaboration' that may be happening.

The actor shared a tweet, originally posted by Samsung India, featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook grooving to their song Butter. The video was captioned, "Is 'good' good enough? Get ready to unfold. Here comes #SamsungUnpacked like no other! When the day of August 11, 2021 comes, get it, let it roll!" referring to their upcoming event in which they are expected to announce a few new products.

Alia Bhatt retweeted the video and said, "Good is NEVER enough! Great is better," before she added, "those #butter smooth moves." Alia also added the #collab.

The tweet generated curiosity among fans with a few asking if she's a fan while others wondered what the collaboration was for.

This isn't the first time that Alia has mentioned BTS. Back in June, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, she shared a video in which she performed a few yoga aasans while Butter played in the background.

However, she isn't the only Bollywood star who seems to be a fan of BTS. In the past, Deepika Padukone has hinted that she follows the group and has 'liked' a few posts about the band. Ayushmann Khurrana also follows the group on social media. Other stars such as Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Diljit Dosanjh, too, have spoken about BTS in the past.

Alia has also been in the news for her upcoming projects. The actor recently announced she is teaming up with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra for an all-girls road trip movie, directed by Farhan Akhtar. She also has Brahmastra, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings in the pipeline.