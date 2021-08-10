BTS: When V revealed qualities of his ideal woman and number of children he hopes to have

Although BTS member V might have not publicly dated anyone since he became a K-pop idol, he has spoken about his ideal woman in the past.

In 2015, the BTS singer, along with his fellow members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, was asked to fill a profile questionnaire for The Star magazine, which included a slew of questions about his personal taste and choices. One of those was a question about his ideal type of woman.

The singer listed four qualities that he, at the time, looked for in a woman. As reported by Koreaboo, V said, "A girl that knows how to save money when I make money, someone to stop me if I spend too much money, a girl that says to buy a house before a car, and someone that is willing to give everything to their parents."

In the same piece, V also expressed his desire to have at least three, if not five, children. He said this when he was asked three things that are a part of his bucket list. "Family vacation (this was a promise I made to my family), to have at least three and if I can, five kids, having Soonshim get married," he said. Soonshim, for unversed fans, is one of V's pet dogs.

Lately, BTS has been giving numerous interviews about their recently released track Permission to Dance. The song was released in July on the occasion of ARMY Day and has been a hit among their fans. The song also won fans over as the members incorporated sign language into their choreography.

Speaking about it in a video shared on their channel, BTS member J-Hope said, "The use of sign language is also very significant." V followed, "The sign language part was very meaningful." Jimin added, "This is dance, this is is 'fun', this is 'very happy'." Jungkook also said, "This is 'dancing' and this is 'peace'."

If that wasn't all, Elton John recently also gave the group a nod by singing a few lines of the song in a TikTok video.