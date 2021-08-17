Did Kareena Kapoor have a list of baby names before picking Taimur and Jehangir? Actor spills the beans

Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed she and Saif Ali Khan did not have a list of baby names before the birth of both their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. While the couple welcomed Taimur in 2016, Jehangir was born earlier this year.

She revealed Jehangir's name in her recently released book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Speaking in an interview, Kareena said that they named Taimur and Jehangir, also known as Jeh, because she and her family liked the names.

"We never really...I don't know...It was a (snaps fingers)...Even for Taimur also, you know, it was a name that we liked. The idea is that as a family we liked the names of our children. It's not like we had a pre-planned list or anything. Aise kabhi nahin (It was never like that) we never really sat and even had that thought ke okay let's write down. I think wo jo ek aata hai, ek feeling hai (it just came to us, it was a feeling), we both liked the name, we just named the kids that," she told NDTV.

Kareena, when she was still pregnant with Jeh, had revealed that she and Saif have consciously decided not to think of names for their new baby. Speaking with Neha Dhupia during her show What Women Want, Kareena had said, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

Kareena and Saif were subjected to criticism from a section of the social media when they revealed Taimur and Jehangir's names. When the family revealed they've named their older son Taimur, a few social media users believed that they've named him after a 'Turkish invader'. However, the couple clarified that his name truly means iron.

Now, during the controversy surrounding Jehangir's name, Kareena told India Today, "I have to start meditating now that I am pushed against the wall. We are talking about two innocent children here.”

"I am a positive person and I want to spread happiness and positivity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what Covid-19 pandemic has done. It has brought the world closer. That’s what all of us should think about," she had added.