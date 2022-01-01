Did Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Ananya Pandey-Ishaan Khatter ring in the New Year together? Their pics are proof

Many folks in the tinsel town had taken small getaways to celebrate the New Year. And while some were open about it, othersmostly those couples who haven’t spoken in public about it--did it in a hush-hush manner. There were reports that rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were vacationing somewhere in Rajasthan for the New Year. And if social media posts and stories are to believed, it seems they rang in the New Year with another couple--Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

On the evening of December 31, Kiara posted a story on her Instagram with a long-winding road and the sun setting behind the hills in the distance, captioning it, ‘To wherever the roads lead us’. Even though she didn’t tag anybody in the picture, fans speculated that she was with Sidharth.

Ishaan's post and fans' comments asking if they were with Sidharth and Kiara.

Around the same time, both Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday also posted sunset pictures from the exact same spot. While Ishaan posted the picture on his feed, Ananya posted it on her story, captioning it ‘last sunset of 2021’. In fact, Ananya posted many of the same pictures that Ishaan did, on her account.

Fans were quick to latch on to the connection. “Are you guys with sidkiara?” asked one fan. “Wait you guys and sidkiara are together?” wondered another. Reports state that the couples are vacationing in the Ranthambore National Park since Ananya had shared pictures from the jungle safari earlier on Thursday.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating since 2019. The two appeared in Shershaah together last year. However, the two haven’t publicly admitted to seeing each other. Similarly, Ananya and Ishaan have also been reportedly dating for a couple of years. Just like Sid and Kiara, they, too, are yet to speak about their relationship in public though.

