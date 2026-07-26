Did Vijay Varma post about reservation and privilege? Actor breaks silence on viral screenshot

For days, a viral screenshot of what was claimed to be Vijay Varma's Instagram Story has been circulating on social media. In the post, the actor appeared to share his views on reservation and privilege, triggering widespread discussion and debate across platforms. With the screenshot continuing to gain traction, Vijay has now addressed the viral claim.

Vijay clarifies on X

Vijay Varma was last seen in Matka King. (Photo: Instagram)

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As the screenshot spread across social media, many people assumed it was genuine and attributed the views expressed in it to Vijay. The post quickly fuelled conversations online. However, as the speculation intensified, Vijay took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday to clear the air and address the viral claim.

He reposted the viral screenshot, writing, “I never posted this. This is all false." The actor reposted the screenshot again, reiterating his stance by sharing, “I never posted this. This is not my story.”

The text of the viral screenshot attributed to Vijay read, “My father bought a Maruti 800 when I was born. By the time I reached Class 12, he bought me a Honda Civic. I used to go to coaching in that car, while my best friend, who was from a Marwari family, still rode a 12 year old Hero Honda. We appeared for a government exam. He scored well but didn't get a seat. On the result day, he rode back home crying on his bike, while I was fine. I didn't need a reservation but he did. It was his right. If not, then atleast a fair chance was his right.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Vijay has been vocal in expressing his support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. He also reacted to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the student protests. The actor shared an Instagram post following the announcement, using a lyric of the song Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil movie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Vijay has been vocal in expressing his support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. He also reacted to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation amid the student protests. The actor shared an Instagram post following the announcement, using a lyric of the song Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil movie. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay’s recent work

A Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) graduate, Vijay appeared in small roles in Pink, Raag Desh, Manto, and Middle Class Abbayi, before he got his break with a small but talked-about role in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Over the last few years, Vijay has earned acclaim for his work in films and shows such as Darlings, Dahaad, and Mirzapur.

He was last seen in Matka King. Set in 1960s Mumbai, the first season of Matka King revolved around an ambitious cotton trader who dreams of earning respect and legitimacy. He goes on to create a new gambling game called ‘Matka’, which soon takes over the city and changes a business that was once limited to the wealthy and influential. The show received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Alongside Vijay Varma, the series also starred Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover in important roles. Earlier this year, Prime Video officially renewed the show for a second season after the strong response to Matka King Season 1.