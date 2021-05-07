Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did you know Amrita Rao was the first choice to play Priyanka Chopra's role in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish?
Did you know Amrita Rao was the first choice to play Priyanka Chopra's role in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish?

Amrita Rao had starred in movies like Ishq Vishk, Masti, and Main Hoon Na when she was offered Krrish. The role was eventually bagged by Priyanka Chopra.
Amrita Rao was once considered for the role of Priya in Krrish.

There is no denying that actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hrithik Roshan share great chemistry in the Krrish movies. Having starred together in the three movies of the superhero franchise, they've left fans gushing with their on-screen rapport. However, did you know that Priyanka wasn't Rakesh Roshan's first choice? The Roshans were eyeing Main Hoon Na star Amrita Rao when they began casting for the first Krrish movie.

The talks had begun with Amrita and Hrithik also coming together for a photoshoot. However, the chemistry between the two stars was amiss, leading to Amrita's exit from the project.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2006, Amrita had said, "Hrithik and me did a photoshoot and unfortunately the chemistry was missing as I was looking too young for him. I don’t have any hard feelings about losing Krrish because I strongly believe destiny leads each individual in life.”

"I must be really lucky because the Roshans (Rakesh, Hrithik and Suzanne) have loved all my films and I am the favourite of their family. It feels so good because the family is known for giving hits after hits!" she had also said. “I may work with them in their next movie (smiles). And can you believe it Rakesh Roshan is my fan (laughs)?” she added.

Amrita has starred in several movies, including Vivaah, My Name is Anthony Gonsalves! and Thackeray but is yet to work with Hrithik or Rakesh. The actor recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband, RJ Anmol. The couple has been sharing pictures of the little one and videos that sum up their lives as parents.

Rakesh, on the other hand, recently confirmed that Krrish 4 has been put on hold. Speaking with a leading daily, the filmmaker said that the plans have been put on hold owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

