Did you know Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are related?

Not many would know that actors Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, who starred together in Veere Di Wedding, are related.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor's grandfather Surinder Kapoor was Kareena Kapoor's great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor's cousin. Both hailed from Peshawar.

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have few things in common - both are successful actors, who have made a mark for themselves in Bollywood. Both hail from old film families. What many would not know is that the two are distantly related too.

Kareena hails from, what is the first family of Hindi cinema - the Kapoor clan. Starting from Prithviraj Kapoor, the patriarch of the family, the family is now into fourth generation of actors in the film industry. The family boasts of the some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. The next generation saw Rishi Kapoor achieve great heights. Karisma Kapoor became the first woman from the family to act and earn a reputation. In the current generation, Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor have further consolidated the name and achieved glory.

Soha and Kunal alongwith daughter Inaaya bid adieu to Pataudi Palace: Watch

Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He is now married

Shabana Azmi: It is therapeutic to work. We are tested five times a week

When Gul Panag wanted to be Miss Patiala, rocked Kajol's unibrow

There has been, however, another Kapoor family that steadily achieved accolades but got super stardom with the rise of Anil Kapoor in the 1990s. This is the family of Surinder Kapoor, the father of Anil, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.

So, how are the two linked? Well, Prithviraj Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor were cousins! So the story goes that Prithviraj called Surinder to come down from Peshawar to Mumbai to help him. Reportedly, Surinder worked as a secretary to Geeta Bali, a big star then.

Surinder went on become a successful film producer, with many films staring his own son, Anil. He remade a number of Kannada, Tamil or Telugu films in Hindi such as Hum Paanch, Woh Saat Din, Loafer, Judaai, Sirf Tum, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Pukar and No Entry.

