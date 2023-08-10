Dil Ka Telephone 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday recreate same magic in Dream Girl 2 song

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled the song Dil Ka Telephone 2 from his upcoming film Dream Girl 2. Replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha, this time Ananya Panday appears as Ayushmann's love interest. Much like the original version, the new one also brings back the memories of Pooja aka Ayushmann's popular female avatar. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals face as a glamorous Pooja in Dream Girl 2

Dil Ka Telephone 2 song

Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja in Dil Ka Telephone 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dil Ka Telephone 2 introduces Pooja and her lovesick boys. Ayushman and Ananya Panday appear with a new hook step while the melody of the song remains the same. The song also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song is sung by the original singers Meet Bros and Jonita Gandhi, however, Jubin Nautiyal is the latest addition who replaced Nakash Aziz from the original 2019 song. The music is by Meet Bros while Kumaar has written the new lyrics.

Fans react to new Dream Girl 2 song

Sharing the song, Ayushmann wrote on Twitter, “I’m searching for your love. #DilKaTelephone2 Song Out Now! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.” Reacting to the song, a user reviewed in the comment section, “Pooja supremacy.” “Fantastic song,” added another one. Someone also asked, “Why Ananya.” Many also compared the song with the original version.

Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to Ayushmann's highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The sequel is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and is ready to hit the theatres on August 25.

Ayushmann on Dream Girl 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the film, Ayushmann shared in the statement, as quoted by ANI, “Dream Girl was a blockbuster. So, the sequel had to match the expectations of the first film. I’m thrilled that people are finding Dream Girl 2’s trailer to be a laugh riot. I’m happy that it is making people feel that they will be supremely entertained when they see the film on the big screen."

“Dream Girl 2 is a film for everyone to enjoy, in fact, laugh and fall off your seats. We promise that people are going to have an experience that is unique. I’m relieved that people are liking how I’m playing Pooja in the film! It was a huge risk to play someone who dresses up as a girl and cause all the confusion. I’m really happy that people are loving this avatar of mine. It is hugely rewarding. Making someone laugh is the toughest job, but I am sure this film will leave the audience in splits,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON