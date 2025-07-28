Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes in Pakistan to turn into heritage museums over next two years

The reconstruction and renovation work on the ancestral homes of legendary Indian actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor officially began in Pakistan's Peshawar city on Monday, according to officials. The project is set to be completed in two years at an estimated cost of ₹70 million, said Director of Archaeology Dr Abdus Samad. The project aims to restore the buildings and convert Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's homes into museums, promoting heritage tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next two years.

Funds released for aesthetic restoration of the historical residences

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government released the funds for the project, which includes structural and aesthetic restoration of the historical residences.

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has been tasked with overseeing the work, which aims to restore the buildings to their original condition.

The provincial Archaeology Department has planned to convert both structures into museums dedicated to the lives and careers of the legendary actors.

The then-Pakistani prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, declared these houses a national heritage site on 13 July 2014.

The initiative to boost heritage tourism

According to Dr Samad, the project's primary goal is to safeguard the province’s historical and cultural heritage while promoting heritage tourism. This initiative will boost local tourism and create new employment opportunities, he said.

"With the support of the World Bank, these projects will revolutionise the tourism sector in the province. Our aim is to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s beautiful cultural landmarks a focal point for tourists worldwide," said the provincial government's Advisor for Tourism Zahid Khan Shinwari.

Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes are located in Peshawar, Pakistan, in the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar. These iconic structures, built in the early 20th century, reflect traditional colonial-era architecture and are deeply tied to the early lives of the legendary Bollywood actors.

Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar are the biggest stalwarts of Hindi cinema who are revered for their timeless performances, influential films, and immense contributions to shaping Indian cinema’s golden era.