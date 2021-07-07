Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor pay final respects. See pics
bollywood

Dilip Kumar funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor pay final respects. See pics

Dilip Kumar funeral: Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor and others all paid their final respects to the deceased actor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan seen at Dilip Kumar's residence (Varinder Chawla).

Veteran actor and cinema icon Dilip Kumar died at 98 years old on Wednesday. As the film industry mourned his demise, many even flocked to his home in Mumbai to pay their final respects.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving with his team. He wore a face mask and swiftly made his way inside the house. Actor Vidya Balan was also seen holding her film producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur's arm as they walked in. Actor Dharmendra greeted the photographers with folded hands as he arrived in his car.

Dharmendra at the funeral. (Varinder Chawla)
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur at Dilip Kumar's home. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Anil Kapoor, politician Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray were also seen at Dilip Kumar's residence.

Dilip Kumar, who had struggled with ill health in recent years, married actor Saira Banu in 1966 when she was 22 years his junior. He died in a Mumbai hospital early on Wednesday.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar -- now part of Pakistan -- Dilip Kumar became a major star in Indian cinema's golden age between the 1940s and 1960s, starring in nearly 60 films in a career spanning 50 years.

"Dilip Kumar... will be remembered as a cinematic legend," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Also read: Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, burial to take place at Juhu Qabrastan today

"He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world," Modi added.

President Ram Nath Kovind said: "Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian's charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends." He "will live forever in the heart of India", he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dilip kumar shah rukh khan dharmendra

Related Stories

bollywood

Saira Banu's first words after Dilip Kumar's death: 'God snatched away my reason for living'

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 01:17 PM IST
bollywood

Dilip Kumar dies at the age of 98, burial to take place at Juhu Qabrastan today

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:37 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of little boy asking people to wear masks in Dharamshala goes viral

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP