Entertainment / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar hospitalised, Saira Banu says he had 'breathing issues from past few days'
bollywood

Dilip Kumar hospitalised, Saira Banu says he had 'breathing issues from past few days'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathing issues.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after he complained of breathing issues. His wife, actor Saira Banu said he was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital.

A tweet by ANI read, "Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, says his wife Saira Banu."

Saira told Indian Express, “After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly.”

In May as well, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital but Saira had said that it was for a routine check up. “We are here for a routine check-up for some health issues. If God is willing, we will go home soon," Saira had told India Today.

Dilip has been keeping unwell for a few years now. He often visits the hospital for check-ups. Saira is always by his side and keeps his fans and media updated about his health.

Dilip lost his two younger brothers last year to Covid-19 and had not celebrated his birthday in December. Saira had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "We are still unable to come to terms with the passing of our brothers, Ahsan bhai and Aslam bhai. Moreover, Sahib never plans anything for his birthday. In fact, he remembers the event only when he sees the flowers sent by his friends and well-wishers, lining the drawing room and the foyer and the phone keeps ringing ceaselessly."

Also read: Dance India Dance's Biki Das injured in road accident, was working as food delivery guy

Dilip was recently in news when Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government ordered to convert his home in Qissa Khwani Bazar into a museum. The house is in shambles and was declared as a national heritage in 2014 by the then Nawaz Sharif government. The owners of the two buildings made several attempts in the past to demolish them for constructing commercial plazas in view of their prime location but all such moves were stopped as the archaeology department wanted to preserve them, keeping in view their historic importance.

