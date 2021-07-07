Dilip Kumar: Pak actors Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Ali Zafar pay tributes to actor

Several Pakistani actors like Adnan Siddiqui, Saba Qamar, Ali Zafar and Imran Abbas paid homage to screen icon Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday.

Dilip, born Yousuf Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar, Pakistan, was a revered cinema personality across the subcontinent and ruled the hearts of generations.

Adnan Siddiqui, who co-starred with Sridevi in the 2018 film Mom, remembered Dilip as an institution in himself.

"Legend would be an understatement. Thespians don't die. They live on in their work #dilipkumar," he wrote on Twitter.

Sharing a note on Instagram, Adnan further said anyone who aspired to be an actor considered Dilip Kumar as a "guru" (mentor).

"I have grown up watching movies like Ram Aur Shyam, Mela, Mughal-e-Azam, Madhumati, Naya Daur. He essayed all his roles with aplomb, bringing new vitality in every performance," he wrote.

The 98-year-old actor, who died following prolonged illness, was buried with full state honours around 4:45 PM in the presence of family, including actor wife Saira Banu.

Dilip was given a gun salute, following which the police band paid him a tribute at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz, Mumbai.

The late star immortalised the tragic lover of Devdas with a style that will remain unparalleled forever, added Adnan Siddiqui.

"Ageing gracefully, he embraced Vidhata, Karma, Shakti, Mashaal with elan," he said.

Saba Qamar, star of hit serial Maat and Bollywood hit Hindi Medium, said she was saddened to learn about the passing of Dilip Kumar.

"He was inspiration to actors all over the world. Indeed we belong to Allah and to Him we return. My deepest condolences to His family especially Saira Bano Sahiba (sic)," she said in a note posted on Instagram Stories.

Ali Zafar called Dilip a purist par excellence, who will continue to inspire generations to come.

"A human being so sophisticated and refined that chapters could be written on the cadence of each line he spoke. End of an era that will nonetheless remain timeless. #DilipKumar #RestInPeace," the actor-singer wrote on Twitter.

Imran Abbas, who featured in Hindi films Creature 3D and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, shared a series of photos with the late legend when he celebrated the festival of Eid with him in Mumbai years ago.

"I still remember the day you spoke to me and my parents on phone from Mumbai and then invited me to your place and the Eid I spent with you. I was literally awed and spellbound with your presence," he recalled.

The actor said it is difficult for him to come to terms with Dilip's demise.

"I can't comprehend my feelings of losing an institution, a legend, the epitome of stardom yet kindness and undoubtedly the biggest star Subcontinent could ever produce, someone who ruled hearts of 3 generations for over more than 7 decades and set the premise of 'acting' for generation to come," he shared in a note on Twitter.

Shaan Shahid of Khuda Kay Liye fame called Dilip "the teacher of the east".

"What a legend... his pattern of acting will always be found in every artist performing . He was the last man standing of an era that was long gone yet the era waited for him to come before the doors of the past could be closed forever," Shaan said.

Humaina Malick, known for starring in Bol and Emraan Hashmi's Raja Natwarlal, said Dilip was and will always be her "most favourite hero".

"The most humble one and the most good looking one. May Allah keep you with more love up there. Ameen," Humaina said.

Humayun Saeed, known for Project Ghazi and Punjab Nahi Jaungi, wrote, "One of the greatest actors of all time and a true cinematic icon, Yousaf Khan sb's contribution to films will always remain unmatched. May Allah bless his soul. (sic)"

Popular TV actor Faysal Quraishi said the work by the Hindi cinema veteran touched the lives of many and will "live on in our hearts forever".

"Today another legend has left us #yusafkhan aka #DilipKumar you were a hero, an idol, an exceptional talent and a powerhouse in every sense of the word... Truly the end of an era but legends live on," Faysal Quraishi added.

Dilip's popularity in the subcontinent was something veteran actor Sharmila Tagore also spoke about as she remembered the late icon.

"The subcontinent loved him. He was beyond any geographical border. He got Pakistan's highest award (Nishan-e-Imtiaz), and was very well known in Bangladesh. He was loved across," Sharmila told PTI.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan said Dilip was "a bridge of reconciliation between the people of India and Pakistan".

Dilip, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor, also born in Peshawar, and Dev Anand and one of India's most venerated stars, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness.

The actor had been battling ill health for the last few years, including advanced-stage prostate cancer and lung disease, and had been in and out of the hospital.

The first of the Khans, as he was sometimes referred to, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for one term, awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan and also served as sheriff of Mumbai. He was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award.