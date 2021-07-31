Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh answers question about his 'net worth', claims he owns no cars
bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh answers question about his ‘net worth’, claims he owns no cars

Diljit Dosanjh got candid in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and answered all kinds of questions, from details about his new album Moon Child Era to his response to trolling.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh will soon release his new album, Moon Child Era.

Ahead of the release of his new album, Moon Child Era, Diljit Dosanjh interacted with his fans in an Ask Me Anything session. He fielded a number of questions, from being invited on a dinner date to being asked if he has ever ‘tried magic mushrooms’.

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram Stories to invite questions from fans. One wanted to know about his net worth. Tactfully evading an actual figure, he replied, “My net worth is what’s currently going inside of me.” On being asked about which cars he owns, he said, “Koi v ni (None).”

Diljit Dosanjh answered questions about his net worth and possessions.

One fan said that they were ‘dreaming of a dinner date’ with Diljit, to which he replied, “How about breakfast… It’s my fav meal of the day.” To another, who asked him to choose between singing and acting, he said, “100% singing… Sound is magic bruh.”

Diljit Dosanjh answered fans’ questions during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

Diljit was also asked if he has ever experimented with ‘magic mushrooms’, which contain the hallucinogenic drug psilocybin. “Never… That’s not the way,” was his answer. On how he deals with trolls, he said, “They are already hurting inside… We all need to be more kind to each other.”

Diljit Dosanjh was asked all kinds of questions.

Fans also wanted to know about Diljit’s upcoming album, Moon Child Era. On being asked if it is entertaining, he said, “Definitely... After all, I am in show business.” He also revealed that the songs will be ‘commercial’ in nature. “But yes you guys have to decode the videos,” he added.

Diljit Dosanjh also shared details about Moon Child Era.

Also see | Kareena Kapoor sneaks Saif Ali Khan into her selfie: ‘Pouting while he works out’

Over the last few days, Diljit has been sharing updates about his new album. Earlier this month, he said in a tweet that the album is special for him, as it is ‘personal’. “To My Fans.. ‘MOON CHILD ERA’ is Not just Another Album For Me.. It’s a Personal Experience I Am Sharing With You Guys. It’s all New For Me so It’s Taking Little Time To Put Together Everything #MoonChildEra,” he wrote.

Topics
diljit dosanjh net worth

