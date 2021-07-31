Kareena Kapoor sneaks Saif Ali Khan into her selfie: ‘Pouting while he works out’

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a no-makeup selfie. She rested her chin on one hand as she sported her signature pout. Her hair was tied back and she appeared to be wearing a black tank top. She also snuck her husband Saif Ali Khan into the frame.

Saif Ali Khan appeared to be running on a treadmill in the back. Kareena Kapoor shared the photo and wrote, “Pouting while he works out.” She added a face with tongue sticking out and a heart-eyes emoji at the end.

Kareena Kapoor’s new picture features Saif Ali Khan too.





Saif and Kareena worked together in films such as Omkara, Tashan and Kurbaan. They tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and have two sons together - four-year-old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh. The four of them have been staying at their new home in Mumbai, which is across the street from their former Fortune Heights residence.

Recently, during an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars, Saif was asked if he and Kareena gave each other haircuts during the lockdown last year, as salons remained closed for several weeks. “I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t,” he had said.

Saif will be seen next in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The film is set for a direct-to-digital release on September 17. His other upcoming projects include Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush.

Kareena, meanwhile, will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan and Mona Singh. Other than this, she has Karan Johar’s period drama Takht in the pipeline.